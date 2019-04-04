Speech to Text for Superintendent delivers 2019 Madison County State of the Schools Address

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

good evening thank you for being here friends and family and and Justin stakeholders and it's exciting to to be here this evening with you and two to be able to just get a chance to really to brag on and what we want to be and kind of Michael come in with all of our administrators have bought into is we want to be in the school system so if you're an elite school system what are the the fruits of that what shows when you're an elite school system but you got to be fiscally responsible you got to be able to have a plan you got to have academics and programs that support academic same place you got to have professional development you got to be able to serve your students not just academically but in all other areas that have their lives you got to be able to withdraw in community support and in the end of the day you got to be able to perform there's got to be the scoreboard counts on that so those are the signs of an elite school system with Workforce Development we have more students graduating with career certifications and we have in the history of our school system and in a variety of ways so are career academies are stronger than ever