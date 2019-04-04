Speech to Text for Audit of Veterans Home in Huntsville

happening now- the veterans home in huntsville is under a federal review after allegations of mistreatment. we first told you about these allegations last month. senator doug jones called for an investigation. waay31s sierra phillips is live at the tut fann home tonight to explain what she's uncovered. sierra? right now the department of veterans affairs is running a full audit of huntsville's state veterans home. that means they are looking into everything that happens inside. i also learned today, the state department of health is investigating as well. none of that matters to the wife of a man who lives here.. who says her husband gets excellent care. rice "i have nothing bad to say, he's been here for years they've treated him wonderful." mary rice told me in the 3 years her husband has been here at floyd e tut fann state veterans home he's been treated well. rice "when you walk in the place is clean, they love their people." but senator jones called for an investigation in march after reports surfaced of people being mistreated at the facility. his office said former employees claimed there was improper feeding, inattention causing bed sores, and an inadequate response to a scabies outbreak. the department tells me it started an unannounced investigation wednesday because of those allegations. rice- "there's nothing bad going on i'm here every day" to make sure nothing bad is going on the federal va could be here for a couple more days. they're looking into nursing notes, doctors notes, financial records, nutritional information, virtually everything going on inside. rice says she's seen them inside the home. rice "they're very nice. they're just observing to see what goes on...what actually goes on" while i've been here working on this story 2 people have pulled over to tell me they have had a wonderful experience here. i reached out to the organization that runs this home they told me these kind of reviews are routine and they are committed to ensuring the best possible care. i'm working to learn what will happen when the inspection is complete, and will let you know when the v-a gets back to me. live in huntsville sierra phillips waay31 news