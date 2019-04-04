Speech to Text for Officer Darby's Immunity Denied

a huntsville police officer charged with murder, is likely headed for trial. a judge denied immunity for officer william darby ... after listening to five hours of testimony yesterday. officer darby testified he shot a suicidal man inside his home last year because he thought he and his fellow officers were in danger. thanks for joining us -- i'm najahe sherman. dan shaffer has the night off. waay 31's sydney martin is live at the huntsville police department tonight to explain where the case goes from here. sydney? najahe the judge has issued a gag order in this case meaning neither police nor prosecutors can talk about it. so i talked to a defense attorney who's familiar with immunity hearings, to learn what we can expect in the coming days. bruce gardner, defense attorney, "i have never successfully got one granted but i know several people in huntsville have." huntsville attorney bruce gardner told me he's not surprised to hear judge donna pate already made her decision for officer william darby's immunity hearing. bruce gardner, defense attorney, " i'm sure she studied it and was prepared to rule." gardner told me darby's attorney didn't convince the judge greater than 50 percent that darby acted in self defense when he shot and killed william parker on april 3rd 2018. i asked gardner what he thinks will happen next in the case... "in the case, the officer has the right to seek appellate relief in the form of what's called mandamus." simply put, darby can appeal. gardner said he expects for darby's attorney to ask for the alabama court of criminal appeals in montgomery to review the case in the coming days. "i think it would be a very quick review of the record and what transpired yesterday." the court would then decide if the judge should have granted darby immunity.. "a final ruling that he should have had immunity ends the case." and gardner said if darby's case makes it to court...he is still allowed to claim he acted in self defense. "he's still entitled at his trial to proceed every avenue of self defense. and while on his quest for immunity he bears the burden of proof. at his trial, the self defense issue will have to be negated by the state." so here's a look at the events that brought us to this point. darby shot and killed parker in that short stand-off, one year ago today. the following month the review board cleared darby and the other officers. they said they acted within policy. but the district attorney sent the case to a grand jury. in august of 2018 darby was arrested and charged with murder. in january, he requested immunity. a hearing on that matter was postponed in february and moved to yesterday.... the one-year anniversary of the shooting. this morning around 9, the judge denied immunity. darby is still on paid leave and considered a member of huntsville police. all of our reporting on this case -- from the deadly shooting to the judge's decision today -- is availbale