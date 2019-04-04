Speech to Text for Suspects in vehicle thefts in custody in Michigan

two suspects are now behind bars after a crime spree in gurley. we've learned police recovered 2 handguns... a medical suv.... and most of the property stolen from 8 vehicles last week -- waay-31s alexis scott spent the day in the neighborhood where the break-ins happened. she learned how people in the area are feeling. gurley police told me they believe the two suspects started breaking into vehicles here on mckinney drive and made their way up the street to styles drive. police said the two suspects, a juvenile and 20-year-old christopher crowell, are now in custody in michigan. mark daniel, lives on mckinney drive "you know, how do you feel now knowing that those people are gone? unsafe. very unsafe. oh you feel unsafe still? yes ma'am. yes ma'am." mark daniel lives just two doors down from where the first round of break-ins started. he told me he is glad the two men are in custody -- but he still fears another incident could happen. gurley police told us they plan to bring the two back to alabama. they will face multiple theft and burglary charges new information. a man accused of killing a mobile police officer pleaded guilty in a federal case to possesing a stolen gun.. court documents released yesterday say marco perez entered a blind guilty plea last month on the federal charges.. perez is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of officer sean tuder.. he plead not guilty to that charge.. the mobile public safety director said tuder was killed