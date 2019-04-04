Speech to Text for Automotive Industry Growing in Alabama

rest of the week. with the announcement of 450 new jobs coming to toyota motor manufacturing last month and hiring underway for the mazada toyota plant, the auto industry is booming in alabama. in tonight's skilled to work, waay 31's will robinson-smith explores the growth of the industry in the south and what it will take to keep that rolling. alabama has cemented itself as an automotive state. according to a white paper commissioned by the automotive industry action group, alabama is the number three auto exporting state thanks to the presence of the current toyota, mercedes-benz, honda, and hyudai plants. however, like many other areas of the manufacturing sector, the auto industry is facing a steep challenge of finding qualified workers to fill their plants. smith this is real problem today. and if we don't take approaches to solve this, it's only going to get worse. dr. del smith is the dean of the college of business and public affairs at alabama a&m and the facilitator of the white