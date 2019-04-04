Speech to Text for Auburn in the final four for the first time

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

comment. happening right now -- practice has finally started for the teams in the final four of march madness! and the auburn tigers are in the final four for the first time in the team's history! waay 31 sports director lynden blake is live in minneapolis minnesota where the tigers are getting ready for the big game.. whats the eniovrment like around the city? have you seen auburn fans? when are they getting into town? whats the schedule for auburn for the rest of the week? ...thanks lynden.