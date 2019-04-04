Speech to Text for Vote on Pre-K Proposal

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening now -- the huntsville city school board is preparing for tonight's meeting. in less than an hour -- the board will vote on whether the district will start charging tuition for its pre-k program ... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now at district headquarters to walk us through the proposal and what will change if the board votes in favor ... huntsville city schools has had free pre-k for the last seven years ... we should note it's the only district in the state that doesn't charge. if the board votes in favor of the pre-k proposal ... the district will use a sliding scale to determine tuition ... students at title one schools will keep getting to go to pre-k for free ... using mostly title one funding ... but for non-title one schools with pre-k programs ... families could pay up to 300 dollars per month per child ... school leaders say charging tuition could save them up to one million dollars ... the district told us recent budget constraints mean they would have to make significant cuts to the pre-k program if they don't make some changes ... the meeting gets underway at 5:30. i'm going to step inside and i'll keep you updated throughout the night on air and online. live in hsv ss waay 31 news