Nature Preserve arrest

Chevey Swinford is behind bars now, after police say he got into a fight with his girlfriend and drove into the reserve with guns.

Posted: Apr. 4, 2019 5:42 PM
Updated: Apr. 4, 2019 5:42 PM
Posted By: Morgan Hoover

chevey swinford is behind bars now, after police say he got in a fight with his girlfriend and drove into the reserve with guns. waay 31's casey albritton is live with the story from a witness who saw it all.
