Speech to Text for Six Arrested in Prostitution Sting

a story you'll on see on waay 31 tonight! take a look at the six men on your screen. huntsville police say they picked them up for soliciting, during a prostitution sting. police tell us three men were picked up in the area of triana boulevard and drave avenue. the other three were picked up at the bama inn off university drive. thanks for joining us -- i'm najahe sherman. dan shaffer has the evening off. waay 31's sydney martin learned from police what led to the undercover operation. syd, "huntsville police told me they decided to do the prostitution sting after receiving multiple complaints about two hotspots in the city. they're hoping the recent arrests will deter people from the crime." maria maribel, lives in huntsville,"it's going to make everyone else feel safer." maria maribel works near the bama inn on university drive and said she was relieved to hear huntsville police were working to stop prostitution in the area. lt. michael johnson, huntsville police"we do these details every couple of years or when we get a couple complaints. it just depends on what's going on in a particular area. " the operation happened on a monday afternoon in late march. police tell us the six men arrested each approached an uncover officer and offered him or her between 5 and 40 dollars huntsville police also arrested a seventh man, who was a passenger in a car. they charged him with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and possession