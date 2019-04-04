Speech to Text for Troopers release name of teen who died in wreck

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

teenagers were injured.. troopers tell us the victim in a deadly crash in marshall county was a teenager. troopers say 16-year-old zachary baugh died when his mustang went into a creek of horton road yesterday. neighbors told us it's been a dangerous road for decades. one person visiting family said she heard the sirens yesterday afternoon. she said people drive much faster than the posted 15 mile an hour limit. you're taking your life in your own hands when you come out here by this road, lots of times, because of how fast people go through here. we've asked state troopers if changes could be coming to horton road.