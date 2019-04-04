Speech to Text for Man surrenders peacefully after standoff

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you more as the story develops. you are looking at video of a stand off in lauderdale county that ended just an hour ago. the suspect surrendered peacefully after almost six hours. it happened on county road 8 off of highway 43 in the greenhill community. that's in lauderdale county. officials tell us they believe brian reed was in a drug induced psychosis. he is getting medical attention after surrendering. thanks for joining us this afternoon. i'm najahe sherman. dan shaffer has the night off. we begin with waay31's breken terry. she joins us live from the scene with how all of this played out, breken? the lauderdale county sheriff rick singleton tells me this is exactly how they wanted this situation to end. he says right now reed will not he's a good young outstanding boy to me ya know but i guess he lost it i reckon. officials said reed was confused and incoherent when they were trying to speak with him during the stand off. they believe that's because he could have taken some type of drug. reed's family members were here along with negotiators trying to get him to come out of the home. many tell me they are thankful this ended with no one getting hurt. live in greenhill bt waay31.