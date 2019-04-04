Speech to Text for Judge denies Immunity for Officer in Murder Case

breaking news at midday-- within the last hour we learned a madison county judge ruled huntsville police officer william darby will have to go to trial for murder. this ruling comes less than 24 hours after an immunity hearing for darby.. thanks for joining us im alyssa martin. darby testified wednesday he responded to the scene on deramus avenue last april to help in the call of a suicidal man. 49-year-old jeffery parker was wielding a gun threatening to kill himself. darby said once he got to the house- he told parker to drop his weapon seven times before he fired a shot- killing parker. trail was expected to start monday-- it's unclear