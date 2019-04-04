Speech to Text for Two Arrested in Armed Suspect Search

it will now begin. we are following more breaking news at midday. waay 31 has learned the man and woman wanted in an overnight manhunt are now in police custody. we first brought you this story as breaking news on our morning show. you're looking at brand new video from the scene where police went into the preserve searching for the man and woman this morning. police also found the stolen yellow mustang-- and were able to pull it out of the preserve. police say this all began around 8:30 wednesday night with a 911 call about a domestic dispute at the exxon on u.s. 431 near sutton road. an hour and a half later-- police learned the scene had moved to hays nature preserve. waay 31's steven dilsizian has been at the scene since about 2 this morning as this breaking story unfolds. steven. huntsville police say when they arrived to the scene, a woman told officers she was swinford's ex-girlfriend and wanted to meet up with him to get her car back. she was accompanied by another woman. the ex girlfriend claimed swinford stole her car from the gas station down the street and headed to the hays nature preserve. she told police swinford went inside the preserve with a gun and another woman. almost two dozen law enforcement officers from multiple agencies swarmed the scene to search for the two people. a state helicopter, police dogs, and swat team were all assisting officers as well. some police officers said they may have heard some shots fired but that is unconfirmed at this time. im told the stolen car has been located but there is no sign of swinford or the