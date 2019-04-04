Speech to Text for Like Mother, Like Son

for the tigers. now vickie and austin can both say they've played in a final four. after auburn beat kentucky to advance to minnesota, austin's in that position. "to see my son get to do the same thing, its a dream come true." austin says his parents never pressured him to play basketball, his passion for hoops comes natural, "i just grew to love the game and after that i never let go, so it was just a great household to grow up in and be a part of. vickie says its surreal watching her son play at this level, he's doing it while wearing number 50, the same number she wore at auburn. "i'm so proud of austin and his team, they've worked so hard, and people counted them out, but they keep proving them wrong." austin declared for the nba draft last year, but came back, his decision puts him in the auburn history books, with his parents. " i went over there and i hugged them and we just all broke down, because going back to last year and even before that so, we knew this was the ultimate goal coming back and it feels great to achieve it. tag: when auburn landed austin it was a big deal. he was a five star being recruited by blue bloods including duke. he stuck with his family, and now auburn's beaten three blue bloods to make it to the final four. reporting in kansas city, lynden blake waay 31 sports.