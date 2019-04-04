Speech to Text for Madison County Schools state of the schedules

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today -- madison county schools will be holding its state of the schools address... superintendent matt massey is expected to talk about the future of the school system. waay 31's rodneya ross is live at the central office with whats expected to be talked about at the meeting... live alyssa...superintendent massey is also expected to talk about some of the things the district has accomplished over the past year. vo one big accomplishment the system achieved is having the highest increase of advanced placement scores in the state. right now there are 20 advanced placement courses offered at the five high schools -- and more than three-thousand students took ap exams last year. another topic massey may discuss is his proposal for changing the start times of the schools for the 20-19, 20-20 school year. the proposed change would have students start school 45 minutes late on wednesdays to give teachers time for their professional community meetings before the school day starts. in addition to the state of the schools address -- the school board will hold it's regularly scheduled meeting right after the address... at that meeting the school board will be honoring the hazel green high school girls basketball time for their state championship win. live waay 31 will have a reporter at the meeting to bring you exactly what happens. the regularly scheduled board of education session will take place immediately following the state of the address. live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news.