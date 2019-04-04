Speech to Text for Search called off Until Daylight

breaking news overnight -- an armed man and a woman are on the loose-- after huntsville police spent hours overnight trying to find the two. police say they received a call at 8:30 wednesday night about a domestic dispute at the exxon gas station along u.s. 431 near sutton road. less than two hours later, the same caller said they were now located down the street at hays nature preserve. waay31's steven dilsizian is live there this morning. he's been there since 2 am-- where he's talked with police several times. steven. im just outside of the hays nature preserve where police have called off their search just before 2 am. almost two dozen law enforecemnt officers swarmed the preserve along with a state helicopter, police dogs, and swat team. but both the armed man and the woman are nowhere to be found. take vo: before leaving the scene, police were able to identify the armed suspect as 37- year-old chevey swinford. huntsville police say when they arrived to the scene, a woman told officers she was swinford's ex-girlfriend and wanted to meet up with him to get her car back. the ex girlfriend claimed swinford stole her car from the gas station down the street and headed to the hays nature preserve. she told police swinford went inside the preserve with a gun and another woman. im told the stolen car has been located but there is no sign of swinford or the woman. i ran a background check on swinford and discovered he does have a criminal history in jackson county. there were plenty of traffic violations along with possession of marijuana which he did plead guilty to, possession of controlled substances, and drug paraphernalia. swinford was sentenced to jail in september of 2018. take live: huntsville police tell me at the bare minimum, swinford would be charged with domestic violence menacing in this case. possibly even more charges, but first, they have to find him. reporting live in huntsville -- sd -- waay31 news. happening today -- madison county schools will be holding its state of the schools address... superintendent matt massey is expected to talk about the future of the school system. waay 31's rodneya ross is live at the central office with whats expected to be talked about at the meeting...