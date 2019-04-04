Speech to Text for One dead , Two in critical condition after wreck .

happening today -- we're expected to learn more about a deadly car crash that killed one person and left two others injured. it happened at blake bottom road on highway 53 wednesday. waay 31 got a hold of surveillance video leading up to the crash-- and we want to warn you it may be disturbing for some. this is a look at that video where police tell us an 18- year-old flew through a stop sign-- losing control of the car-- and flipping several times. waay 31's rodneya ross is live now with more details on that crash. rodneya? good morning alyssa....we know there were three people inside of the car when it crashed. the backseat this morning to two other e and occupants are at huntsville hospital with serious injuries. the crash happened just after three wednesday afternoon... you can see in the surveillance video the car was travelling at high speeds and never stopped at the stop sign after blowing through the intersection the driver lost control of the car causing it to flip several times and land in a field on the west side of highway 53. a 20-year-old woman -- lashaundra logan was trapped in the backseat and pronounced dead at the scene. the driver and a 19-year-old passenger were both taken to huntsville hospital in critical condition. one man who works near where the crash happened told waay 31 he heard the crash happened and tried to offer help. "i heard a loud bang. we were out there. there was a car. there were occupants in the car. i just wanted to make sure everybody was alright." huntsville police will likely release more information on the crash sometime today. live in huntsville, rr, waay