Speech to Text for Fatal Wreck on Blake Bottom Rd. Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at ten! waay 31 obtained graphic surveillance video of the seconds leading up to a deadly wreck on blake bottom road in huntsville. a worker at the "discount daddys" gas station gave us the video - and we need to warn you - what we're about to show you may be disturbing to some viewers. you can see the speeding car coming from the right side of your screen. as it enters the intersection of blake bottom road and highway 53, the car goes airborne and eventually flips and crashes ... killing one person and seriously injuring two teenagers ... we made the decision to stop the video here due to the graphic nature of the footage. thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now where the wreck happened. she got reaction from someone who saw the scene just minutes after the crash .... michael thompson works near the intersection of blake bottom and highway 53 and told me he heard the wreck from inside the building and ran out to see what happened ... we're going to take another look at the video ... and we want to warn you again it is graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers ... watch the top right corner of your screen ... you can see the blue honda civic run a stop sign at a high rate of speed as it crosses over highway 53. the back of the car then goes airborne and the driver lose control of the car ... huntsville police say 20 year old la-shawn-dra logan was in the back seat and was trapped in the car after the wreck. she was killed... police say the driver and another passenger, who are both teenagers ..were taken to huntsville hospital in in critical condition ... thompson told me when he saw how bad the wreck was ... he did what he could to help ... michael thompson "i heard a loud bang. we were out there. there was a car. there were occupants in the car. i just wanted to make sure everybody was alright." we've put more information about the crash on our website... go to waay tv dot com. just click on this story right on