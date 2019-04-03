Speech to Text for Walk for Lunch with Mayor Battle

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mayor tommy battle spent his lunch break walking at big spring park, as part of the healthy huntsville initiative. mayor battle told the crowd about the importance of healthy living ... then a group led them in a stretch. the walks were scheduled at 30-minute intervals, with two laps around the park. more than 30 vendors passed out information on healthy living. walkers told us it's great for the city to host events like this. that says that they really care about their people and their well-being. butted with if you don't do anything but walk your life will get better. the goal of the walk is to show people they can use their lunch break to