Speech to Text for Road Resurfacing Downtown Huntsville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news. road work in downtown huntsville is causing traffic delays. resurfacing work is happening on clinton avenue - the first of three phases is underway now, extending to woodson street the project includes adding sidewalks and improving crosswalks. waay-31s alexis scott found out how businesses in the area have been impacted by the new project. here at azteca mexican restaurant employees told me they're happy to see this area get some much needed improvements. both of their old entrances are now blocked by the newly paved sidewalk -- leaving only one entrance in and out. they said their business hasn't struggled -- and probably won't -- but other businesses told me that' not the case for them. vickie wolchesky, works at flucy lucy antique market "they had the orange cones up and down our pull-in spots for the parking and that kind of scared away customers because they didn't know where to pull in or park" vickie wolchesky works at the flucy lucy antique market right on clinton avenue. she told me she's excited for safer streets but it has hurt their business due to the lack of parking and traffic delays because of the construction she told me she is hopeful businesses across the street can help make up for the loss. vickie wolchesky, works at flucy lucy antique market "hopefully with the 809 campus over there, they start bringing people in and great parking there, come on over" one business across the street didn't want to go on camera but told me when the weather is nice -- they do encourage people to get out and walk around the area to try new things. a salon on clinton avenue told me morning traffic delays during not only their employees but their customers as well. sandy jaqubino, works at fringe salon "if the traffic is bad, it just kind of stinks, because you don't really have notice it's going to be bad" sandy jaqubino told me she is glad improvements are being made but wishes it didn't affect so many people during the day. sandy jaqubino, works at fringe salon "i know that the city needs to keep up with the infrastructure and growth that we're having. umm, i think some things could be planned a little differently" in a written statement, public works said the construction on this road will be complete by mid-summer. reporting in huntsville, alexis scott waay-31 news the other two phases of this project will extend to california street. it includes making the area more handicap accessible and