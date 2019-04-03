Speech to Text for Victim's Friend Speaks After Officer's Hearing

new details at 4.. on the immunity hearing for a huntsville police officer who's waiting to learn if his murder case will move forward. for the first time we're hearing from a friend of the man officer darby shot. waay 31's sydney martin is live with the brand new details. dan, najahe-- we learned more about the weapon that huntsville police officer and the suicidal man were both holding when the deadly shooting happened... officer william darby was armed with a shotgun-- and the suicidal man, jeffery parker, had what looked to be a revolver to his head. however, a huntsville police investigator testified the gun was actually a flare gun that parker had altered...but it looked like an actual gun. darby testified a slug was in the shotgun instead of a shell that contained nine pellets. just minutes ago, we talked to parker's friend of 30- years, who was in the courtroom and saw the video for the first time. bill parks, parker's best friend, "we always wondered what in the world actually happened. now we know for example why we have a closed casket. it's been quite a down year considering the whole situation." darby said the slug was in the gun because he wanted to be accurate if he was forced to shoot... he testified he knew they were in a neighbor hood and didn't want anyone else to be harmed if force needed to be used. now no decision was made today if darby will be granted immunity in the case. we expect for the judge to make the ruling in the coming weeks. live in hsv sm waay 31