Speech to Text for Huntsville Animal Shelter Installing Runners to Replace Chains

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in place by june. huntsville animal services is looking for volunteers to help install runners in people's backyards... all for free. after the no-tethering ordinance went into effect last month, they've seen a big increase in dogs coming into the shelter. waay 31's casey albritton learned why they think providing runners will help the shelter and the community. this is a dog runner...this wire attached to the dog's collar and then the dog has freedom to move around this area. compared to a chain, it puts less pressure on a dog's neck, and it allows dogs to stay outside without getting away. animal services told me this could encourage people to keep their pets who used to be on a chain. vicki bell/ new volunteer "the ordinance passed that prohibits chaining dogs, which is a great ordinance, it's a good law, it needs to be passed county-wide, but a lot of irresponsible owners just say they aren't going to put a fence up, they aren't going to contain the dog so they just let it go." over the past couple of months, huntsville animal services says they have brought in a record number of dogs... something people speculate is because of the no-chain ordinance that started on march first. vicki bell/ new volunteer "people who really care about their dogs aren't going to leave them chained anyway...they'll either have a fence or keep them inside." the shelter has spent five thousand dollars on runners to replace chains...and they say the money all came from donations. dr. karen sheppard/ huntsville animal services "we just want to make sure we are offering all the help needed to set people up for success instead of creating an ordinance or a law that punishes people." the shelter and an organization called helping animals without shelter is providing people with runners and also installing them for free. vicki bell/ new volunteer "providing some benefit to both owners and dogs, to allow the dogs a little more freedom." and volunteers believe the runners will keep people from surrendering their dogs to the shelter. vicki bell/ new volunteer "it will hopefully encourage people to keep their dogs instead of surrendering them." dr. karen sheppard/ huntsville animal services "we don't want to ever take someone's dog from them. we want people to keep their pets." the shelter told me they installed their first runner in a pet- owners yard today... and they hope to continue helping as long as there is a need. reporting in hsv, casey albritton, waay 31 news. the shelter told waay 31 when they see a surge of dogs come in, it takes more money to provide care such as vaccines and food. they say that money comes from a combination of tax-payer