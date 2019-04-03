Speech to Text for Federal Report on AL Prisons

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

... look for live reports coming up. waay 31 spent the day sifting through a scathing report about alabama's prison system. the deeper we dig, the more issues we find highlighted by the department of justice. the issues include extortion, sexual abuse, and covering up or not reporting murders. overcrowding, drug abuse, weapons, and violating the constitutional rights of inmates are also issues. the federal government called the alabama department of corrections a broken system. waay31's breken terry is live at the federal courthouse in downtown florence. she spent the day asking what this means for the state and its 16 thousand male prisoners. take a look at this graphic from the department of justice's investigation it shows how prisoner on prisoner violence has risen over the years. the doj even said the state is not accurately reporting prisoner homicides. from 2015- 2018 there were a total of 24 inmate homicides according to the alabama department of corrections but the doj's investigation said, graphic: "there are numerous instances where adoc incident reports classified deaths as due to "natural" causes when, in actuality, the deaths were likely caused by prisoner-on-prisoner violence. this is especially concerning given that these incident reports are used for public statistical reporting as required by law." the report also goes on to talk about the number of inmates who are raped and how correctional officers do nothing about it. i reached out to us attorney jay town whose office is in control of this investigation. he believes the state will fix these problems. the issues we identified are very troubling but they are also systemic they have been inherited by this leadership they're decades old. i personally have great confidence in the leadership of this state that we can resolve these issues fairly and fundamentally. town also told me prior to this report being released the governor kay ivey said in a statement her office is already working to fix problems within alabama's prisons.... she says they are working closely with the department of justice she says they goal is to make sure that, "this alabama problem has an alabama solution." according to the department of justice -- alabama's prison homicide rate is nearly 8 times the national governor kay ivey said in a statement her office is already working to fix problems within alabama's prisons.... she says they are working closely with the department of justice she says they goal is to make sure that, "this alabama problem has an alabama solution." according to the department of justice -- alabama's prison homicide rate is nearly 8 times the national average! here's how the d-o-j came to that conclusion. in 2014 -- the national average homicide rate in prisons was seven per 100- thousand prisoners.. according to 2017 numbers there were 9 reported homicides in alabama men's prisons. those facilities house 16- thousand prisoners. that makes the homicide rate 56 per 100-thousand prisoners! that's is about 8 times the national rate.. the d-o-j also suspects the numbers are under-reported, so it could be higher. with this in mind we did some digging to find the last homicide a-doc reported to the media. according to our archives -- it was less than a month ago! on march 16th -- we were informed of 2 homicide investigations in the bibb county correctional facility. a spokesman said ray little and quinton few were stabbed to death within the same week. in response -- a correctional emergency response team was dispatched to the facility. it was placed on lockdown during the investigation. homicide isn't the only issue in alabama prisons! incident reports often list the cause of overdose deaths as "natural".. even though inmate autopsies later reveal the cause of death -- the report says the alabama department of corrections - quote "... does not centrally collect or track these autopsies and is thus unable to distinguish overdose deaths from other non- homicide deaths." that means they cannot fully understand the deadly effects of dangerous