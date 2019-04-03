Speech to Text for Officer in Court Charged with Murder

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a huntsville police officer is waiting to learn if a murder case against him will move forward. a hearing on immunity for officer william darby wrapped up in the last hour. for the first time today - body camera footage of the incident was shown in court. it was one year ago today... in the video we see darby walk up to a suicidal man's home. we've frozen the video at the moment where darby fires his shotgun. thanks for joining us. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. waay 31s sydney martin is live at the courthouse with the brand new details we're learning about this case. sydney? dan najahe the hearing puts the burden on darby attorneys to convince the judge -- there is no jury-- that there is a greater than 50 percent chance that darby acted in self- defense. officer william darby testified about the incident in court for nearly 2 hours. the two officers who arrived at the scene before he did, also took the stand. darby testified he arrived to help and believed the female officer on scene was in danger. that's because the suspect, jeffery parker, had a gun to his head, and the officer was out in the open and not pointing her gun at him. darby said he thought she had frozen so he took control of the situation. the otter officer on scene testified he thought the female officer also didn't have control of the situation...and the use of lethal force was inevitable. the female testified she never felt in danger ... but we did learn she was sent to remedial training because huntsville police believed she did not follow protocol in a dangerous situation. a family member of jeffery parker just talked with us minutes ago ...we are working to bring you what they had to say. live in huntsville sm waay