Speech to Text for Kate's PM Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

make its pick on may 17th. wednesday made for one last stellar day in the tennessee valley. as early as tonight, clouds are increasing and rain is on the way thursday evening. tonight, temperatures won't be as chilly. lows dip to the upper 40s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. the clouds continue tomorrow and a few showers are possible starting thursday around midday. highs top out near 70 degrees and the rain and storms hold off until the late evening. they'll track from west to east and areas farther southwest - like the shoals, can see a storm on the stronger side with gusty wind. most locations will skip the strong to severe storms. aside from some lingering showers friday morning, we'll catch a break for friday afternoon into saturday morning. temperatures will be much milder through the weekend with lows in the mid to upper 50s and highs in the upper 70s both saturday and sunday. a warm front scooting northward saturday afternoon is capable of bringing a few showers and storms. then on sunday, scattered storms return the forecast during the afternoon, reaching a peak monday. there's still quite a bit of uncertainty in the placement