Speech to Text for Handle With Care Safe Disposal

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at five! today people in madison county had the chance to get household chemicals and other hazardous items out of their homes! people dropped off pesticides, paints, and even old t-v's at the county shed as part of the "handle with care collection day." the goal is to keep anything that could hurt the environment out of landfills! volunteers were there to help unpack cars.. a rep from the solid waste disposal authority said all that hazardouos waste piling up in your garage can sometimes be the biggest environmental risk! "when it's not disposed of properly in these high concentrations that has a chance of really contaminating the environment and the ground water in this area and it can cause toxicity issues. volunteers told waay 31 that the most commonly dropped off item was old tv's. after everything is dropped off today -- it's neutralized so it doesn't pose