Speech to Text for Statewide Equal Pay Bill Introduced into the Legislature

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at 6. according to the american association of university women - alabama women make 73 cents for every dollar a man makes! right now, alabama is one of only two states without any state equal pay legislation. however, a bill making it's way through the state legislature aims to change that. waay31s sierra phillips is live in marshall county with what this could mean for employers and employees in the state. people i talked with today say this legislation is needed and as it makes its way through the legislature ,the representative sponsoring it told me she's cautiously optimistic it'll pass. holmes- "i'm glad the bill was introduced, i feel like its necessary and i'm glad alabama has jumped on board." kim holmes has owned her two businesses in arab and guntersville for over 30 years. she told me it's about time alabama joined the other 48 states that already have equal pay legislation, but it doesn't surprise her it hasn't happened yet. holmes "we're always lagging behind for some reason" clarke "it saddens me that alabama is one of the two, mississippi is the other" representative adline clarke, a democrat out of mobile, is sponsoring the bill. but she tells me it's received bipartisan support. clarke "i'm proud that the vast majority of women on both sides of the aisle that have signed on as co-sponsors of this bill in addition to men on both sides of the aisle." the bill requires employers to keep payroll records for 3 years, provides protection to employees who discuss what they make, and allows employees to bring civil action against their employer if they are retaliated against for asking their employer for fair pay. and while holmes says all her employees are paid fairly, she hopes this bill will have a positive impact statewide. holmes- "hopefully this legislation will entice employers to be a little more fair" according to the bill, an employer can justify pay differences based on merit, seniority, and the quality or quantity of work. reporting live in marshall county, sierra phillips, waay31 news happening now - it's the third day of searching for an escaped inmate! jeffrey davis was being held at the state facility in decatur. he escaped from cast products incorporated in athens. it's the second escape there in 2 months. we're still waiting to hear back from that business as well as the department of corrections. the decatur work release facility told us they don't have a comment.