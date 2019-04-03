Speech to Text for One Dead in Wreck

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

judge to decide if the case will move forward. a breaking news update tonight on the deadly wreck in marshall county. at 4 we told you one person was killed after a vehicle went into a creek... right now -- 4 agencies are on the scene. waay 31's sierra phillips rushed to the scene to learn the latest information. she joins us live now. sierra what have you learned since you got