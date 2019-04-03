Speech to Text for Dept. of Justice Issues Scathing Report on Alabama Prisons

member of huntsville police. new information on a department of justice report on alabama prisons! governor kay ivey says the state is putting more than 100 million dollars into the department of corrections to fix problems within the prison system. that's your tax dollars! today, the d-o-j ripped the state's prison system. it even accused the alabama department of corrections of possibly violating the constitutional rights of inmates. the feds said homicides, inmate rapes, drug over doses, and extortion are rampant in the state's prison system. there are even hints the d-o-j thinks the state is covering up some of these crimes! waay31's breken terry is live in the shoals after asking - if and or when - the feds plan to step in if improvements aren't made immediately! the department of justice gave the state 49 days. 7 weeks. to start corrective action. the doj says if it doesn't see enough progress, it will take over alabama's prison system. i spent the day trying to talk to governor kay ivey and the department of corrections to learn what they plan on doing about the scathing report. more than 8 hours later, i'm still waiting on an answer. in the past year, ivey did acknowledge the federal government was investigating problems with the prison system. it's part of the reason she asked for about 100 million dollars to improve the department of corrections. some of that money would've gone to hire about 500 correctional officers. the doj's report constantly highlights over-crowding and a lack of officers. one former warden admitted low officer staffing levels creates barbaric situations and puts officers in danger. the state also plans on building three more prisons. there are more than 16 thousand male inmates. but the system is maxed out after about 10 thousand. the report released today didn't say if these planned improvements are enough. the doj did say the state made some positive improvements since the investigation started three years ago. but the next seven weeks will determine what's next for the state's prisons. advocates are skeptical if the state's plans do enough. live in flo, bt, w31n according to the department of justice -- alabama's prison homicide rate is nearly 8 times the national average! here's how the d-o-j came to that conclusion. in 2014 -- the national average homicide rate in prisons was seven per 100- thousand prisoners.. according to 2017 numbers there were 9 reported homicides in alabama men's prisons. those facilities house 16- thousand prisoners. that makes the homicide rate 56 per 100-thousand prisoners! that's is about 8 times the national rate! the d-o-j also suspects the numbers are under-reported, so it