Speech to Text for Judge Will Decide if Murder Case Moves Forward

tonight - a huntsville police officer is waiting to learn if his murder case will move forward. this is video just into our newsroom of william darby leaving court ... after a five hour hearing today. for the first time we saw body camera footage of the day he shot and killed a suicidal man. you see officer darby walk up to the man's home, with his shotgun drawn. we've frozen the video at the moment where darby fires. i'm najahe sherman... and i'm dan shaffer... waay 31's sydney martin is live at the madison county courthouse after hearing what happened from everyone who was on the scene that day. sydney? dan, najahe- we saw the minutes leading up to and following when officer william darby fired his department issued shotgun. we didn't see the video just from darby's body camera--but also from the other two officers on scene. the three officers who were at jeffery parker's home on august 3rd 2018 took the stand. they each recalled what happened a year ago today-- and watched back and explained their action to madison county judge donna pate. the video had never been seen by anyone but huntsville police and the defense and prosecution.. jeffery parker's best friend said his questions were answered after waiting a whole year. bill parks, parker's best friend,"we're all happy we got to see is finally what the footage was. we've all been up wondering what in the world happened.' darby testified he arrived to help and believed a female officer on scene was in danger. that's because the suspect, jeffery parker, had a gun to his head, and the officer was out in the open and not pointing her gun at him. darby in an interview three days after the incident with a huntsville police investigator was asked to explain what happened leading up to him firing the fatal shot.... full screen i regret that it became necessary, but i don't regret it happened." end quote. officer justin beckles was also on the scene. he testified he believed the female officer was in danger too..and didn't have control of the situation. bill parks, parker's best friend,"i would say in my perspective it was quite a shock. and quite a downer." beckles said he was also ready to shoot parker and explained it was in part full screen "inevitable we needed to eliminate the threat from non-compliance." end quote. the female officer who testified told the judge she didn't believe she was in danger--and parker said he wouldn't shoot her. she did admit she didn't know parker before the shooting...and didn't realize until seeing video after the incident that her gun wasn't pointed at him. she also admitted she was sent to remedial training after the shooting because she didn't follow protocol. parker's friend leaves the courthouse with answers about what happened in the moments leading up to him being killed on his own couch. bill parks, parker's best friend, "we always wondered what in the world actually happened. now we know for example why we have a closed casket. it's been quite a done year considering the whole situation." the judge did not make a decision on darby's immunity today. she's expected to put down a ruling in the coming weeks. live in huntsville sm waay 31 news. trim if you can in court today -- we learned more about the weapons officer darby and jeffery parker were holding at the time. darby was armed with a shotgun -- and parker, had what looked to be a revolver to his head. however, a huntsville police investigator testified the gun was actually a flare gun that parker had altered... but it looked like an actual gun. darby testified a slug was in the shotgun instead of a shell that contained nine pellets. darby said the slug was in the gun because he wanted to be accurate if he was forced to shoot. so here's a look at the events that brought us to today. darby shot and killed parker in that short stand-off, one year ago today. the following month, may 2018, the review board cleared darby and the other officers, saying they acted within policy. but the district attorney sent the case to a grand jury. in august of 2018 ... darby was arrested and charged with murder. in january, he requested immunity. a hearing on that matter was postponed in february ... and moved to today, the one-year anniversary of the shooting. by the way, darby is still on paid leave and