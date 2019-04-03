Speech to Text for Accused Dr.: No Credibility to Charges Against Me

doctor accused of sex abuse. rheumatologist michael dick was arrested on friday in montgomery on a morgan county felony warrant. the indictment claims he had sexual contact with a physically or mentally disabled woman who could not give consent. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live after talking with the doctor about the indictment and arrest. scottie? i'm here across the street from "med surg, " where dr. dick was working when the state suspended his license. his office closed in october, after he was found guilty of sexual harassing female patients. today he told me the new charges come as a total shock. doctor michael dick says he's been without a job for about six months and says it hasn't been easy. he told me he never fondled the breasts of a mentally or physically disabled woman. doctor dick said he couldn't talk to me on camera without his attorney's approval. but off camera, he said the grand jury made no attempt to contact him or any member of his staff to find out his side of the story. doctor dick tells me the accusations made against him by 26 women are unmitigated lies, and he says he is totally innocent. dick tells me he always had a nurse or medical assistant accompany him when he was dealing with patients, saying he never once was alone with the women who are making what he calls "grotesque and unbelievable claims." he said one case involves him examining a woman's neck rotation and hip rotation. he says this is a standard exam, but the woman claimed it made her uncomfortable. dick said he was stunned when he was handcuffed on friday, while attending a hearing in montgomery to have his license reinstated. he told me it's unheard of for any doctor to commit the kind of acts he's accused of, and he says the charges against him have no credibility. dick told me he has four nurses who agreed to testify on his behalf. he also told me he's been recognized as a compassionate doctor by vitals dot com. he'll be back before the medical board on april 16th. reporting live in decatur, sk, waay 31 news