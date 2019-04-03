Speech to Text for Prison Reform Advocates Respond to DOJ Report

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

advocates want to see. advocates from the american civil liberties union to the southern poverty law center say these issues within the prison system have been going on for years and are pleased they're finally in the open. this 52 page report by the department of justice goes into every detail of what it calls failures by alabama's department of correction. it highlights the alarming rates alabama inmates are raped, die of drug over doses, are stabbed, beat up, killed, and the conditions they face while in alabama's 13 prisons. the doj's report says a lot of this violence all relates back to low staffing levels within the prison system. the southern poverty law center said alabama leadership failed to address the staffing issues. earlier this year, governor kay ivey said she wants to increase the department of corrections budget to hire another 500 officers. the state is also in the process of building three new prisons. randall marshall with the american civil liberties union in alabama told me this should be a wake up call for alabama. <it would be our hope that officials would sit down and really give a hard look at the reality of the situation that the prisons are in and come up with meaningful fixes beyond just building more capacity and putting more people in them. > the state now has two to six months to fix things immediately in the areas of contraband, violence, sexual abuse, under staffing and overcrowding. there are currently 16 thousand male inmates. the system is set up to hold a little less than 10 thousand prisoners. live in flo, bt waay 31 news