Baby Roe Lawsuit

is responding to a lawsuit filed by a father-- after his now ex-girlfriend had an abortion. waay 31's rodneya ross is live this morning with a the response and request from the clinic.. bill and alyssa- the request from north alabama women's center is simple. they want the lawsuit dismissed. ryan mager is suing the center because his ex-girlfriend had an abortion at six weeks even though he asked her to have the baby. in the state of alabama-- a woman can legally have an abortion at six weeks-- which is what magers ex-girlfriend did. now the alabama women's center -- where mager's ex went for her abortion -- has filed a motion with the court to have the lawsuit dismissed. they say the woman was well within her rights-- and no laws were broken. a lawyer for the clinic sent waay 31 a statement that reads in part quote: "while some fringe groups hope to push healthcare for women, including abortion care, out of reach in alabama, the law in alabama and the united states is clear - abortion of a six week embryo is legal, constitutionall y protected, and does not give rise to civil liability."> magers lawyer sat down with waay 31 and explained his clients view-- if an unborn fetus is considered a person when a pregnant woman is killed in a car crash-- then a fetus should be considered a person when abortions are performed. but magers lawyer sat down with waay 31 and told us if an unborn fetus is considered a person when a pregnant woman is killed in a car crash then a fetus should be considered a person when killed in an abortion. "it's either an unborn child is a person or an unborn child is not a person. what we have is in congruent in the state of alabama. we say we recognize the person hood of unborn children in certain circumstances but not all circumstances." the case is scheduled to go before the judge in july at the madison county courthouse. in hsv, rr, waay 31 news.