Fast Cast Wednesday Morning

your news headlines as you head out the door. time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's steven dilsizian. happening now -state officials are still searching for an inmate who walked away from his work release center! jeffrey davis was being held at the state facility in decatur. he walked away from cast products incorporated in athens. five people are under arrest after a drug bust in jackson county. multiple agencies from jackson and dekalb county teamed up for this five month long investigation. authorities arrested the people on county road 70 in stevenson. several ounces of meth -- stolen guns -- and 15-hundred dollars in cash were seized. the wall street journal is reporting that pilots in the boeing 737 max that crashed last month initially followed emergency procedures, but they still failed to take control of the jet. this is according to people briefed on the preliminary findings. they say that this calls into question an explanation from boeing and the faa that following procedures could over ride a system misfire. happening today, actresses lori loughlin and felicity hoffman are expected in court. the two are facing charges for participating in the college admissions cheating scam. louglin's husband is also expected to appear. this morning, lawmakers in washington are starting their own investigation into the boeing 7-37 max plane. commerce chairman roger wicker says his committee wants to look into the f-a-a inspectors who reviewed the plane for certification. there is a veterans job fair tomorrow at the von braun center in huntsville. it is hosted by the disabled american veterans and recruit military. this is not just for veterans, but transitioning military personnel, national guard members, reservists and military spouses. it runs from 11 until 3. this morning if you're heading to work on the arsenal-- there's a traffic alert you need to know about. runners will take part in a color run this morning to raise awareness for sexual assault and child abuse. they'll be around mauler road -- honest john road -- stinger road you can expect to start seeing the runners around 6:15.