Speech to Text for Family claims they were misled by paving business

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

future of his medical license. a family in toney says they were misled by a business they hired to pave their driveway... the family claims they were quoted one price and when the contractor was half way through the job he told them it would cost more money to finish... waay 31's kody fisher is live in toney... he's digging into all parts of this story... speaking with the family... and the business... this is the half paved driveway of the wallace family... they tell me the business pro pave approached yesterday them saying they had left over asphalt from a job and would give them a discounted price on their driveway... nats: the wallace family was excited to not have a noisy.. nats: gravel driveway... they tell me pro pave quoted them a thousand dollars to pave their whole driveway with left over asphalt... which did seem a little too good to be true... but they trusted them at their word... amanda wallace/had driveway pave/toney, al "well maybe we're gettin' blessed. maybe this is true. maybe they do have left over asphalt and they really do want to get rid of it." when they arrived 20 minutes later to do the work... amanda wallace/had driveway pave/toney, al "everything looked professional. it looked really good. i mean, they pulled up, they stopped traffic, they had all the equipment. it just looked really professional." but when they were halfway done... amanda wallace/had driveway pave/toney, al "this is a thousand dollars here. for us to continue we're going to need $800 more dollars." which was way over their budget... and they couldn't afford it... nats: they say the owner of pro pave got aggressive... so they called 911... the company left... but the owner said he would come back to talk to officers... amanda wallace/had driveway pave/toney, al "the police department waited. they parked across the road and they waited and he never showed back up." waay 31 called pro pave owner adam burton to get his side of the story... nats: phone ringing and voicemail he did return our call eventually... but refused to do a phone interview...he did say he did the work for the wallace family but refutes the family's account of what happened. we dug into his past... and found a court case from 2010... in baldwin county where he and his brother were forced to pay 4 victims nearly 12 thousand dollars in restitution for a similar case where he started work at one price and then upped the price half way through the job... burton claimed he has an active business license... but said he could not show us when we asked tuesday night... according to the better business bureau's website... pro pave is out of business... amanda wallace/had driveway pave/toney, al "i don't want it to happen to anybody else." because of the altercation between the wallace's and pro pave... the family did not pay for the work... but say they would... if the company would finish the job..for the price they agreed on.. the madison county sheriff's office tells me no one is a victim here... because this was all an oral contract... they tell me everyone hiring a contractor needs to request to see a business license... and have everything piece of work agreed upon in a written contract... reporting live in toney... kody fisher... waay 31 news...