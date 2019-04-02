Clear

Destiny Cross signs letter of intent

Hazel green girls basketball player going to Huntingdon

Posted: Apr. 2, 2019 10:39 PM
Updated: Apr. 2, 2019 10:39 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

next three july's. let's switch it now to some high school hoops, hazel green girls basketball player destiny cross signed her letter of intent today. the senior is taking her talents to huntingdon college in montgomery. cross was on both of the girl's basketball state championship teams in 2018 and 2019. a huge congrats to destiny on this
