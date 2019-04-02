Speech to Text for Auburn doing it for Chuma

auburn's final four run starts tomorrow as they head to minneapolis. but we can't forget about one of the guys who helped get the tigers this far. sophomore chuma okeke went down in last friday's game against top seed north carolina. after leaving the game, it was announced he had torn his a- c-l in his left knee and would miss the rest of the season. fast forward to sunday when auburn played kentucky, okeke was in too much pain, so he stayed back at the hotel. when he saw his team down at halftime he couldn't get to the arena fast enough, and then he got to see his teammates beat kentucky to move on the final four. well today, chuma underwent surgery for his torn a-c-l down in pensacola. bruce pearl told paul finebaum okeke's surgery went well, but he knows the road ahead for his team is that much more challenging without him. "and now, we get the only one seed left in the tournament and that's virginia out of the acc. a team that's only lost to duke twice and florida state. the task is obviously daunting and certainly going to minneapolis without our most valuable player, chuma okeke, makes it even more challenging." not having chuma on saturday against virginia will be a challenge, like it was against kentucky, but all the players on this team will need to really step it up. plus, these players have a couple motto's to follow, first being their team one of unfinished business and