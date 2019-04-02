Speech to Text for Overcrowding Still A Problem in Lauderdale Co.

new this evening... the lauderdale county sheriff says he hit a new record number of inmates - nearly 350- people. a brand new women's dormitory can hold more than 60. it cost about 1.5 million dollars to build ... but it's already at capacity. waay31's breken terry shows us what the long-term solutions might be. look live: i am here at lauderdale county's new women's dormitory that's right next to the male jail, the sheriff says this facility is a band-aid to the bigger problem of overcrowding and eventually a new jail will have to be built. singleton- as it is we still had almost 100 people sleeping on the floor but it has given us some relief. even with this new women's dormitory that can house dozens of inmates, lauderdale county sheriff rick singleton tells us overcrowding is still an issue. singleton- it has not fixed our problems. crowding is still an issue for us as it is for most jails across the state. the current lauderdale county detention center was built to house more than 150 inmates but with prison reform keeping offenders in county jails and detectives being able to solve more crimes and lock people up singleton says the only solution is a new jail. singleton- were gonna have to build a new jail. number two, when we build it were gonna have to pay for it nobody is gonna build it and give it to us and number three the longer we wait the longer it's going to cost. if we wait until a federal court gets involved and mandates that we build it, it will probably add more cost to it. sheriff singleton tells us he is working with the county commission on how to fund a new jail. stults- they are arresting them now and have no place to put them. tracey stults lives in lauderdale county and he says he would support a tax increase if it went to build a new jail. stults- if you don't want criminals running loose then we need to support a reasonable tax to build a new jail. look live tag: singleton estimates a new jail would cost around 30 million dollars and take about four years to be completely built. in florence bt waay31 news. the sheriff said he goes to county commission meetings regularly to update commissioners on the overcrowding. he says they're working on other short terms solutions, but eventually a new