Speech to Text for Staying Safe Using Ride Sharing Services

the murder of a south carolina college student, who thought she was getting in an uber ... has universities across the country talking about safety. police say samantha josephson died from multiple "sharp force" injuries. they say she got in the car, and the suspect turned on the child safety locks... he's charged with kidnapping and murder. madison police tweeted this picture ... reminding people to pay attention to the information in the ride share app. like the kind of car that will pick you up, and the driver's name. waay-31's alexis scott is on the alabama a-and-m campus tonight to show us how students there have a renewed sense of safety. a lot of college students told me they use the uber or lyft app from their cell phones. and one thing they always check for is the license plate number and sending their location to friends or family. mileak harper, student at alabama a&m university "look at the car on the phone. you don't look at that car on the phone, you'll be at the wrong place at the wrong time" college students in huntsville tell me they take advantage of uber and lyft. but they tell me they're very cautious of who's car they're getting into. one student told me he verifies all information on an uber driver before he even opens the door. shemar maxwell, student at alabama a&m university "defintely check the license plate. they even tell you the color of the car and what the year, make, model of the kind of car it is. so you definitely need to check up on that." shemar maxwell told me anyone can go online and get an uber sticker for their car. so checking out the information the app gives you is important. it's also important to know that within the uber or lyft app ... you can also send your location confidentially to your friends or family if you ever feel unsafe. shemar maxwell, student at alabama a&m university 'basically you getting into a random person's car. you don't know their background, you don't know none of that" madison police chief dave jernigan told me if you see something out of the ordinary -- do something about it. he stressed to use ride-share services in groups and be aware of your surroundings. dave jernigan, madison police chief "if all of a sudden you've got that sixth sense, that something's not right, everybody knows what that is, then turn directions" afterall, your rideshare driver is a stranger. so it's up to you as the rider, to take precaution. shemar maxwell, student at alabama a&m university "i just hope everybody is safe and everybody protects themselves, you know, stay on the watch because a lot of people out here aren't good people." while universities across the country have been sending alerts to students after the south carolina murder, officials at alabama a and m and university of alabama in huntsville tell me, they've not done that. but madison police tell me, you should always have something on you to protect yourself. reporting in madison, alexis scott waay-31 news the south carolina legislature introduced a bill requiring uber and lyft drivers to have illuminated signs on their cars... the house speaker put the bill on the