Homeowners Worried About Blasting

tonight - we're hearing concerns from homeowners who live near cecil ashburn drive! new video from waay 31's skytracker shows the progress - three months into the road widening project. but homeowners tell us they've learned crews will now be blasting in their back yards! "we want the road to be safe and we want to understand from the city how they're going to do that? how they are going to be sure our homes will be safe from damage." thanks for joining us -- i'm najahe sherman... and i'm dan shaffer... waay 31's sydney martin took their concerns to the city. syd, "the city of huntsville says 80 percent of the blasting for the widening project is complete...and people whose homes back up to the road...told me they recently learned the rest of the blasting is going to happen directly behind their home." keith booker, home backs up to cecil ashburn, "they will be blasting in many of our yards along donegal drive. instead of way up on the hill where the road crosses over." keith booker told me he recently learned the plans for cecil ashburn have changed.. keith booker, home backs up to cecil ashburn, "we understand it from the city they need more line of sight on the curve coming around the mountain to huntsville from hampton cove." booker said to increase line of sight for drivers they'll be working less than 50 feet from some neighbors' homes. keith booker, home backs up to cecil ashburn,"with the expansion of the road now the road the noise is going to be even louder. plus they are taking trees, aggregate and soil away from our site now from this line of site problem....and that will make the noise problem even worse." we asked the city of huntsville if plans for the project have changed.. a spokesperson told us the city engineer says no design plans near the neighborhood have changed. but booker said he and his neighbors are hearing something different from the city's engineering department. he says they want the road to be safe--but they also fear of noise levels after the project is over and damage the blasting could do. keith booker, home backs up to cecil ashburn,"we just want some answers to some questions and concerns. we aren't trying to cause any problems or anything.' he says his family just want to make sure the decisions made for the expansion won't negatively impact their forever homes. keith booker, home backs up to cecil ashburn,"when they're done with the construction here. and reestablish the embankment and whatever else they do. they can go home to their families and their offices..but we have to stay and live here." in huntsville sm waay 31 news. while the city denies any design plans have changed ... we do know the neighborhood has set up a meeting with the city on friday to discuss blasting in their backyards. we will be sure to update you when we