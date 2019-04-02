Speech to Text for April is Autism Awareness Month

april is autism awareness month and one athens elementary school helped raise that awarness - quite literally! students at johnson elementary school were side by side with city officials to release blue balloons into the sky to celebrate autism awareness. the elementary school holds approximately 20 students with autism - ranging from kindergarten to 5th grade. its the only elementary school in limestone county schools to do so. stacy campbell works with these students every day and says to her, the balloon releasing has a special meaning. "letting go of all the thoughts people have about how you are supposed to be, and you can just let it go and just be yourself." city officials signed a proclamation to recognize autism awareness day as they were surrounded by students. they make sure to do it every year.