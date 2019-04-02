Speech to Text for Home prices to increase over the next few months

the real-estate market is booming in alabama right now... and we may soon see a shortage in available houses. the national association of realtors says alabama has one of the highest demands for housing in the nation. waay 31's casey albritton is live to explain what we can expect through 2019. casey? here at the huntsville area association of realtors, members told me to expect home prices to increase by four percent over the next year. one reason? a lot of people are moving here for work ... but not enough housing is available. sha jarboe/ realtor "we've seen alabama make the national spotlight several times over the last year. economic development is always a driver for our area, for the state as a whole but especially in huntsville, madison county." realtors in huntsville and madison county say they've seen an increase in the number of people looking to buy homes. they told me about 20 people a week are searching for houses. chelsea powers/ future home- buyer "for alabama that's not surprising especially the huntsville/madison area, because we have the arsenal, we have a lot of biotech companies, we have uah, and we have a booming environment." realtors also say the madison county market currently has one-thousand fewer homes available to buyers compared to april of 2018.... sha jarboe/ realtor "our national economists tell us to watch out for alabama and that we could see up to a four percent increase as a whole in the state in our real estate market." future home buyer, chelsea powers, says even though prices may go up, it's worth it for her to stay in huntsville when she finishes grad school. chelsea powers/ future home- buyer "most likely i will stay here, because of the environment. i have so many job opportunities here that there is no point for me unless i find a better opportunity to leave." but to prepare for the shortage of homes, realtors have a few suggestions. sha jarboe/ realtor "they have to have knowledge and education prior to getting there, they need to have their financing in place, they need to have a definite list of their wants and needs so that they go in to pull the trigger when it's time to buy the perfect house." but powers says, potential may have to settle for something different. chelsea powers/ future home- buyer "do more like condominium style things so that people can have small isolated condos or apartments that are still more house-like." realtors tell me the four percent increase over the next year is just a prediction and anything can change. reporting live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31 news.