Speech to Text for City Preparing for Economic Boom

new details... around three thousand people will soon come to north alabama, thanks to the mazda-toyota plant. now the city of decatur is expecting an economic boom because of this. decatur city officials tell waay 31 construction workers will be on site between now and late summer, and they're hoping the workers move to decatur. waay 31's scottie kay was in decatur today where she got reaction from the community. i spoke with several people who live in decatur about these new jobs coming to the area. they tell me they're excited to welcome more people to their home, and they think it means nothing but good news for local businesses, like those here in downtown decatur. pkg: carson chapman, lives in decatur "i've got friends in big cities who are like, 'where's decatur, alabama?'" so i think it's exciting to say, 'well, we've got all these new things. it's thriving, it's growing, it's getting bigger." carson chapman was born and raised in decatur, and says she's happy to see her hometown growing. so she was thrilled when she heard that up to three thousand construction workers could potentially move to decatur while working on the mazda-toyota plant. carson chapman, lives in decatur "they've been trying to get downtown to thrive for years and i think that's going to be a positive impact on that. getting more people into the area for local businesses especially." and she's not the only one who thinks so. paul holland, lives in decatur "more jobs equals more income. more income equals more businesses like restaurants seeing more people coming." tab bowling, mayor of decatur "just in downtown alone, from 2017 to 2018, we saw a $1.2 million increase in sales in the restaurant sector." mayor of decatur tab bowling thinks the entire city will see that kind of increase because of the new jobs. tab bowling, mayor of decatur "it will end up impacting our automotive sales, repairs, insurance, food, clothing." something decatur residents are excited to hear. paul holland, lives in decatur "it can only be a positive. i don't see any downsides to it." carson chapman, lives in decatur "i think it's an awesome thing all-around." reporting in decatur, sk, waay 31 news the mayor of decatur tells waay 31 he expects the new jobs to create the largest economic boom the