Speech to Text for Second Day of Traffic trouble on Highway 431

sherman.... and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's sydney martin spoke with city of huntsville. they said this morning's closure was again related to the repaving project on parkhill road... the city's spokesperson told me the work was supposed to be complete by the morning commute! ignacio baeza, lives in boaz "it used to take me 10 minutes to cross this mountain. but now it takes me 45 minutes or an hour." one marshall county man told me he relies on highway 431 to get to work. ignacio baeza, lives in boaz "i drive, i dont know, twice a day on governors?" you can see in this video given to us by a viewer the traffic was backed up all the way to sutton road in the owens cross roads area. huntsville police sent out an email alert around seven thirty this morning to warn drivers of the backup...because one lane was shut down in each direction. and in the past 3 months since cecil ashburn shutdown the road drivers told us the have been frustrated by the slow down. ignacio baeza, lives in boaz "there's no choice that's the only way." the city of huntsville told me tuesday's back-up was due to roadwork on parkhill road yet again this time led by the city's engineering department. the man we talked to told us he's confused why the roadwork was ever allowed. ignacio baeza, lives in boaz "they should stop working on governor's until they get fixed the other