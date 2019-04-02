Speech to Text for McFarland Park campground reopens after flooding

as co-sponsors of the bill.. new information. the mcfarland park campground is finally open, after being closed since february due to flooding. waay31's breken terry joins us live with what counties in the shoals are going though to possibly getting funding to fix places like mcfarland park right now the lauderdale county emergency management director tells me they have not been formally denied any funding but he's working to get state and federal officials back in to assess more damage. in order to get federal funding, the county must reach at least $251,000 dollars in damages. woods- we're glad to get back over here it's a nice park. we love it. mike woods is one of the first campers back at mcfarland park after february's floods caused campers to evacuate. woods- we called them this morning and she said come on down we've got it opened and cleaned up. park officials tell us they are still cleaning up parts of the park because it was underwater for so long. woods- this big flood we had recently i mean it was really under there. mcfarland park has about $80,000 in damages and that estimate could increase since numbers are still coming in... emergency management officials in colbert and lauderdale counties will ask state and federal officials to come back out and to re-assess the damage to see if they can receive federal funds. woods- that's a lot of revenue lost for this county. i think they ought to help. emergency management officials tell us they know governor ivey has written a letter to the president to ask for a federal disaster declaration. the president must sign off on this, then individual counties must reach a certain about of damage in order to get federal assistance. live in flo bt waay31. communities along the tennessee river are still recovering from the historic rainfall.. the tennessee valley authority said that its dam system prevented over 1.6-billion- dollars in damages! it said about 22-million dollars in decatur was prevented! the system prevented about 30-million dollars in damage in fayetteville tennessee... and over 1-billion dollars in damage