Inmate walked away from job site

a decatur inmate who escaped from his work release is still on the run this afternoon. it has now been more than 24- hours since he walked away. jeffrey davis is serving a sentence in decatur. he escaped from cast products incorporated in athens. this is the second escape in two months. thanks for joining us this afternoon. i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's scottie kay is in limestone county tonight - trying to get answers about the safety of the work release program. scottie? for the most part, folks who live here along highway 127 are frustrated to hear that another inmate walked off the job not far from their homes. while some are not particularly concerned about their safety, others tell me this is getting out of hand and they want to see something done so this doesn't keep happening. charles hutchens, lives nearby "they're hardly criminals. they're work release criminals." scottie kay "so, you're not worried?" charles hutchens, lives nearby "i don't really worry about them, no." charles hutchens has lived on highway 127 in athens for nearly thirty years, and says he's well aware that inmates work at the business right across the street from his home. he says he has no problem with it. charles hutchens, lives nearby "they need to be doing something besides laying there and watching tv." but after hearing a second inmate has escaped from cast products incorporated in less than two months, hutchens says he'll definitely be keeping his doors locked. charles hutchens, lives nearby "i've got a few pieces of protection." hutchens tells me he doesn't believe the company should be reprimanded for the back-to- back escapes, saying it could have happened anywhere. but not all of his neighbors agree. scottie kay "do you think the business should be penalized for allowing this to happen in such a short amount of time?" landon shields, lives nearby "yes." landon shields says he believes cast products incorporated should no longer be allowed to participate in the work release program. and shields has advice for any other businesses that utilize the program. landon shields, lives nearby "they need to watch them and up their security." i reached out to cast products incorporated and the alabama department of corrections ... i wanted to ask them how this keeps happening, and what their plan is moving foward. i'm still waiting to hear back from them. i also reached out to the decatur work release program, and they told me they had no comment. and the sheriff of limestone county told me he didn't want to talk about it, because davis wasn't his inmate. reporting live in athens, sk, waay 31 news officials tell waay 31 davis was serving time for burglary and theft convictions. here's one more look at jeffrey davis. he is 6 feet tall - has brown hair and blue eyes. if you see him or have any information on where he