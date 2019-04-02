Speech to Text for Fast Cast Tuesday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's rodneya ross. decatur police are still investigating a murder that happened last month - and the killer is still on the loose. family and friends held a vigil on sunday to remember michael irvin a month after he was murdered. his family is still waiting for answers as to how their loved one was shot and killed inside his home. a former morgan county school employee is charged with engaging in a a former morgan county school employee is charged with engaging in a sexual act as a school employee. the morgan county sheriff's office says the charges against mark mcanally stem from an incident in 2017 involving a student from brewer high. the school district says they're aware of the charges and are cooperating with deputies. in just a couple of weeks -- the huntsville police department will begin its implicit bias training program. starting april 19th the courses will be offered regularly at the department. this all started when one community group suggested police officers are trained on implicit bias. the federal aviation administration confirms dozens of flights around the country, including several out of nashville and birmingham are delayed because of a technology issue. huntsville has a few flights delayed until 7 am. american airlines, delta, united, jetblue and alaska airlines all say they're still seeing problems. southwest says they have fixed the issue on their end. happening today---u.s. education secretary betsy devos will touch down in nashville. she'll visit a public charter middle school. tennessee governor bill lee says devos will attend a roundtable discussion. lee wants to make it easier to open high- quality charter schools and shutter poorly- performing ones. happening today--- a construction project begins on alabama 20 in decatur. the $2 million dollar resurfacing project will cover more than 2 miles between 12th avenue northwest and state docks road. expect single-lane closures from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. sunday through thursday night. a history making moment for the auburn tigers basketball team as they make the final four for the first time in the school's history! the tigers beat out kentucky to make it to the final four. auburn will face off against virginia saturday in minneapolis, minnesota. new information, the hard work by decatur students will soon pay off. on tuesday, the first of two planned concerts will take place. according to the decatur daily, the students organized a concert with the velcro pygmies at the austin high school tuesday afternoon.