Speech to Text for Double Helix Dash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

related issues. happening today -- runners are lacing up their shoes for the 8th annual hudson alpha double helix dash. waay 31 is a proud sponsor of the race. the race is to help raise money for research for genetic disorders. waay 31's rodneya ross is live at hudson alpha with everything you need to know. bill...alyssa...it's quiet out here right now but later today this park will be filled with runners racing for one common goal which is to raise money for research that will help families with genetic disorders. vo the double helix dash will kick off at mcmillian park on the hudsonalpha campus at five p-m taking runners through the distinctive double helix path on the campus. the five-k will have have different speakers and will feature a childhood champion. this years childhood champion is madison resident tiana vega. researchers at hudsonalpha diagnosed vega with rett syndrome which is a nuerodegenerative disorder affecting just one in 10- thousand females around the world. people who attend will also have an opportunity to hear from scientists at hudsonalpha talk about the latest developments in childhood genetic disorders research.