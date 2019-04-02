Speech to Text for Inmate walked off work release site

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening now-- the search is on for an inmate-- after he walked away from his work release location in athens. take a look at your screen - 47-year-old jeffrey davis - walked off just before 1 pm on monday from cast products incorporated along highway 127. its not the first time this business is having issues with work release inmates either. in february another inmate also walked off before being recaptured. waay 31's steven dilsizian is live in decatur where the work release center is located. according to court documents - davis was serving time