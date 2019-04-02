Speech to Text for Changes to Huntsville recycling program

new tonight... say goodbye to the blue recycling bins... if you live anywhere in madison county ... major changes are on the way that will directly impact how and when you recycle ... waay 31's sarah singleterry found out what's going to be different when these changes go into effect in just a few months ... she's live now to walk us through what she's learned ... one of those big changes is instead of putting your recycling out in a bin like this one ... you can ask for a recycling cart that's roughly five times this size and looks more like your trash can! there are a few more changes you'll have to get use to ... but this is the one people i've talked to are most excited about ... noel steward "we weekly fill up three to four bins of the regular bins that we're using now." noel steward and her family are serious about recycling ... so she's thrilled they're finally getting a bigger bin ... ns "we're toting out all these bins and stuff to the road every week, so to have just one bin will be so nice." steward said the only drawback to the larger recycling bin is that it's only going to be collected once a month instead of the weekly pick up she's used to ... doc holladay with huntsville's solid waste authority explained why ... doc holladay "by going month to month and having larger containers, we'll be more efficient in that." in another move towards efficiency ... holladay said you'll have to opt into the new program so no cans are wasted ... dc "currently all households get issued a bin whether they really care to recycle or not." and for those of you who do choose to opt in ... you'll get your new can at no cost to you ... holladay said the new cans will be purchased with mostly grant money ... when the new program starts in august ... recycling services will be available to an additional 20 thousand households in madison county ... dc "based on other programs around the country, we'll at least double the amount of recyclables we collect curbside right now." steward says it'll all be a welcomed change ... ns "i'm really excited to have a larger bin. a full-sized, big trash can bin." holladay told me when it gets closer to time, you'll be able to sign up for a new recycling can and it will be delivered to your home sometime in early august ... live in hsv ss waay 31 news when the new program starts,... holladay told us you'll no longer be able to use the curbside service to recycle household batteries or motor